Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $63.15

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 131.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,487,000 after acquiring an additional 478,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,132,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 216,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.