Financial Review: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) versus Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manchester United and Xponential Fitness”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $833.39 million 3.60 -$142.51 million ($0.49) -36.20 Xponential Fitness $320.35 million 1.61 -$64.95 million ($2.04) -5.21

Profitability

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xponential Fitness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Manchester United and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -10.09% -22.40% -2.49% Xponential Fitness -20.80% N/A -3.99%

Volatility and Risk

Manchester United has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xponential Fitness has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Manchester United and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xponential Fitness 0 5 2 1 2.50

Manchester United currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.65%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $13.0714, indicating a potential upside of 22.97%. Given Manchester United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Manchester United on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company’s partners’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. Xponential Fitness, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

