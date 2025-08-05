Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,777 Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $182.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

