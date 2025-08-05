Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 998 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

