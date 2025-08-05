Head-To-Head Review: Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) & Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Titan Machinery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $8.48 million 2.02 -$16.16 million ($6.60) -0.50 Titan Machinery $2.70 billion 0.16 -$36.91 million ($2.63) -7.31

Analyst Recommendations

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worksport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Worksport and Titan Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 3 0 3.00 Titan Machinery 0 2 3 2 3.00

Worksport presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 324.24%. Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Worksport’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -165.61% -92.59% -64.71% Titan Machinery -2.23% -8.22% -2.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Worksport on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, feed stock, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company’s construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, and road and highway construction machinery. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe; and New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria, Australia. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

