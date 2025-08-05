16,217 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Bought by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,449 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,429,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,655,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 440,676 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

