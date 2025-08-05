16,217 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Bought by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,449 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,429,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,655,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 440,676 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Banco Santander stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
