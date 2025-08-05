WPP (NYSE:WPP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 350469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

