iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.38 and last traded at $111.17, with a volume of 139715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

