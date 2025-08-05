Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 780

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 720 ($9.57) to GBX 780 ($10.37) in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FAN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 700 ($9.30) to GBX 740 ($9.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

LON:FAN opened at GBX 677 ($9.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 616.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 569.08. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 451.50 ($6.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 698 ($9.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

