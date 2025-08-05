MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 14404580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on MP Materials and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.88.

MP Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 168.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 181.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile



MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

