Senior (LON:SNR) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 195 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.92) in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday.
Senior Stock Down 0.6%
Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 5.07 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Senior had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Analysts predict that Senior will post 5.8304196 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Senior Company Profile
Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.
Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.
The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.
