Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,390 ($18.47) to GBX 1,490 ($19.80) in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,270 ($16.88) to GBX 1,355 ($18.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,233 ($16.39).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 1,378 ($18.31) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 684.26 ($9.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,393 ($18.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,234.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,152.83. The stock has a market cap of £41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

