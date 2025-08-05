Berenberg Bank Boosts Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 175

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.19) to GBX 175 ($2.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MTO stock opened at GBX 146.82 ($1.95) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.56. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.13). The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. Analysts predict that Mitie Group will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mitie Group

Mitie Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £197,280 ($262,200.96). Also, insider Mary Reilly purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,532.36 ($3,365.71). Insiders acquired a total of 155,703 shares of company stock worth $21,379,029 over the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

