Berenberg Bank Cuts Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($63.80) to GBX 4,250 ($56.49) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.85) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

CKN stock opened at GBX 3,640 ($48.38) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,630 ($34.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,535 ($60.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,358.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,600.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 98.60 ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. Clarkson had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarkson will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarkson news, insider Constantin Cotzias purchased 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,549 ($47.17) per share, with a total value of £26,333.58 ($34,999.44). Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

