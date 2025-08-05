Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 38,220.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after acquiring an additional 233,694 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cummins by 5,553.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,731,000 after acquiring an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE CMI opened at $361.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.92.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

