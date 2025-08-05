Allianz SE Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Allianz SE lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

