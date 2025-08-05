2,407 Shares in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Purchased by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Axis Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axis Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Axis Capital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Axis Capital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $4,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $107.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

View Our Latest Report on AXS

About Axis Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.