Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ITT by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 72.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $170.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.16.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.