TIAA Trust National Association Sells 221 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,763,000 after purchasing an additional 913,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,897,000 after purchasing an additional 687,675 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,954,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,108,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.39.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

