Allianz SE Cuts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Allianz SE trimmed its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,099 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 384,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,214,990.04. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 7,455 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $250,413.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,396,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,899,600.83. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,656 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

