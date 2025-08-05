Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,333,000 after purchasing an additional 423,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after acquiring an additional 857,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,776,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 488,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,826 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of -134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.