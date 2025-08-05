TIAA Trust National Association Sells 164 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in State Street by 127.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,764,000 after acquiring an additional 123,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

