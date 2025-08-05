Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

