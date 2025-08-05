Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Paramount Global by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,586,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $21,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after buying an additional 1,119,314 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $11,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PARA. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.