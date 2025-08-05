Allianz SE Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Allianz SE lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,425. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

