Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $51.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $51,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $138.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

