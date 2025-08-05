Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $39.49 Million Stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,386 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $39,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 178,439 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

BATS FFLC opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $791.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $37.32 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.