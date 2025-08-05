Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,202 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $38,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 312.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,683.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 220,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,388 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

