Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 173,388 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,388 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.99% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $48,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after buying an additional 739,519 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,180,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 497,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after buying an additional 244,979 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,068.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after buying an additional 226,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after buying an additional 174,545 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.