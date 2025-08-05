Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848,058 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.99% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $46,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,307,000 after buying an additional 3,175,025 shares during the period. GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,299,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,605.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,011,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,903 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,876,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,718,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

