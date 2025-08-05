Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $44,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.