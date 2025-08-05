Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $47,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $312.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $322.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.81 and a 200 day moving average of $274.29.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,137.23. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,370 shares of company stock worth $78,408,011. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

