Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 109,549 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,074,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,549 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $55,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 105,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGMU opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

