Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $41.76 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 697,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,567 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $41,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 417,113 shares during the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,966,000 after acquiring an additional 391,525 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after buying an additional 302,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,057,000 after acquiring an additional 282,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,054,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

