Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $56,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $574.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

