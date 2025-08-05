Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $61.19 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.78% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $61,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

