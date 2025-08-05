Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $843,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 39,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $2,640,994.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 360,114 shares in the company, valued at $23,904,367.32. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

