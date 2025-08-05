US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $116,936,730.16. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,253,008. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

ResMed Stock Up 4.3%

ResMed stock opened at $291.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.