Squire Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 237 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 53,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,496,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $294.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $817.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

