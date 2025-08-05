JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $294.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $301.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

