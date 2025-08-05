US Bancorp DE Has $7.08 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 92,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $549,011.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,239.38. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $67,887.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,595.90. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

