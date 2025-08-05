Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Citizens & Northern to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter.
Citizens & Northern Stock Up 0.5%
NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $286.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.55.
Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens & Northern
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.