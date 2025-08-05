Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Citizens & Northern to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $286.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern Corp ( NASDAQ:CZNC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Citizens & Northern at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

