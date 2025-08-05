Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,899 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $48,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $130.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.35. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

