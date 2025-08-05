Boxlight (BOXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Boxlight to post earnings of ($1.33) per share and revenue of $27.29 million for the quarter.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.23. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,049.41%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million.

Boxlight Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boxlight in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

