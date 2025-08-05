International Seaways (INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $199.06 million for the quarter.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,230.46. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 192,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,816.02. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $479,930 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Seaways by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in International Seaways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 128,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

