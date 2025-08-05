Head-To-Head Analysis: Safe Pro Group (SPAI) and Its Peers

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Safe Pro Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Pro Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Pro Group -500.73% -363.40% -239.29% Safe Pro Group Competitors -268.89% -105.30% -20.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe Pro Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Pro Group $2.17 million -$7.43 million -4.15 Safe Pro Group Competitors $1.24 billion $32.01 million -27.22

Analyst Recommendations

Safe Pro Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Safe Pro Group. Safe Pro Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safe Pro Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Pro Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Safe Pro Group Competitors 459 2107 4636 232 2.62

Safe Pro Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Safe Pro Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safe Pro Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of Safe Pro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safe Pro Group competitors beat Safe Pro Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Safe Pro Group Company Profile

Safe Pro Group, Inc. engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

