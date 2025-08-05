SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $57.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $438.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKYT shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 14,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 565,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,268.60. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 366,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $3,495,627.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,660,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,699,882.10. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,982 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SkyWater Technology stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of SkyWater Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

