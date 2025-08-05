SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2025

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $57.46 million for the quarter.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $438.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $19.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKYT shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKYT

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 14,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 565,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,268.60. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 366,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $3,495,627.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,660,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,699,882.10. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,982 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SkyWater Technology stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYTFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of SkyWater Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.