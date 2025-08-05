Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires 1,925 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 195,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

