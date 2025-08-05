Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 2,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 36.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 43.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Price Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Farms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $1,175,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,858,890 shares in the company, valued at $268,662,721.30. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,607.39. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,400 shares of company stock worth $2,413,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.