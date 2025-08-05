The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.07.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.41. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $168.36 and a twelve month high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

